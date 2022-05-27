Antofagasta (ANTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):

5/16/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,645 ($20.70) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/4/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,645 ($20.70) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.25).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($18.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.64). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,569.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,464.36.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

