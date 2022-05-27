APi Group (NYSE:APG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of APG opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. APi Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,731,000 after buying an additional 129,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after buying an additional 743,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

