AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 896.2% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.76. 3,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.03 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

