Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.21.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.