Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

APLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,559. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,842.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Virginia Moore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,842.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 424,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,821. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

