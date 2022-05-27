Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Applied Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 424,572 shares of company stock worth $1,122,821 over the last ninety days. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

