Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.
Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Applied Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.20.
Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
