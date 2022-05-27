AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 5.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.52. 7,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,193,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AppLovin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,011,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.