AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 5.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.52. 7,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,193,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AppLovin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,011,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

