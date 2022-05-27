APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $455,336.32 and $40,916.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 367.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

