Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

