Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $179.47

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $179.47, but opened at $170.68. Arch Resources shares last traded at $165.99, with a volume of 1,804 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,584 shares of company stock worth $2,013,931 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 87.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

