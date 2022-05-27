ARCH Venture Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,055,554 Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,055,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,246,000. Erasca makes up about 18.2% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned 0.09% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $16,693,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $14,854,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $9,549,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

ERAS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 23,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,878. The stock has a market cap of $683.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

