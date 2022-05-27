ARCH Venture Management LLC Takes Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Zymergen accounts for approximately 0.1% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned 0.12% of Zymergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $46,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

ZY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,171. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 1,962.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

