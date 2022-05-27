Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 11.8% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87. 35,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,063,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

