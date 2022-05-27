Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) to report $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.00 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $7.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $17.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.46 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $51.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 47,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,742. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

