Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Coursera comprises about 0.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 140,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 815,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778 in the last ninety days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

