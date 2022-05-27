Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $12 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000. Booking accounts for 6.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $74.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,221.51. 302,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,285.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

