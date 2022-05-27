Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. NIO makes up approximately 2.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in NIO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,961,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,643,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

