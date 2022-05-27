Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,925. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

