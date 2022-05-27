Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.32 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
AR opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$422.59 million and a P/E ratio of 79.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
