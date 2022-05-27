Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.32 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

AR opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$422.59 million and a P/E ratio of 79.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

