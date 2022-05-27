Arik Hill Acquires 26,315 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $39,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arik Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Arik Hill bought 25,358 shares of Ontrak stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52.

OTRK stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

