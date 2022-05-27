Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $58.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of ATZAF opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
