ARMOR Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $31,510.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008926 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

