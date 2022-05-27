Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

