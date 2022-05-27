Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AROW opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

