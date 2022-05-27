Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTLW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

