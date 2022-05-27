Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.79.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $161.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

