Arweave Market Cap Tops $459.19 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $459.19 million and approximately $49.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $13.75 or 0.00047346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

