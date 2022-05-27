Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $88.72

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.72, but opened at $86.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $87.44, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

