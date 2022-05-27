Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 345,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

