AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,223.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

