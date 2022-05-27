AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE AZN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 6,216,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

