ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Down 12.8%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.
ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASUSTeK Computer (ASUUY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.