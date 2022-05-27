Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 48.88 ($0.62) on Thursday. Atlantic Lithium has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.13. The company has a market capitalization of £281.94 million and a PE ratio of -27.89.

In other news, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £342,000 ($430,351.08).

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

