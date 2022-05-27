Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 391,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,081. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.