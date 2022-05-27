Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,964. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

