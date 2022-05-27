AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

