Audius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.45 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $268.28 million and $40.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,980.30 or 1.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.