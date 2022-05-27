Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.90.

Augmedix stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

