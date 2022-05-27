Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Aurora Acquisition worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 242,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,484. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 million and a PE ratio of -21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

