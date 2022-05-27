AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($43.62) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.94) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

