Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $191.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

