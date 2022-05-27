Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of ADSK opened at $191.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

