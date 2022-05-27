Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.