Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.43-6.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $19.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 168,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.