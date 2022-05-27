Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.957-5.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $19.75 on Friday, hitting $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

