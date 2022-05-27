Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,591,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

