Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Acquires 129,780 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the quarter. Central Puerto accounts for 1.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Central Puerto worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Central Puerto by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $140.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

