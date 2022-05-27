Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Boosts Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 2.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $3,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 250,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 228,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

