Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.