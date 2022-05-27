Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.