Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,323 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF makes up about 4.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth about $423,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000.
Shares of ERTH stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $77.19.
